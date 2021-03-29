-
Legislation that would give all veterans with any service-related disability free lifetime entry to the U.S. National Parks system has moved through the…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., October 26, 2017 at 10:00 pmSat., October 28, 2017 at 11:00 amA brand new look at one of America’s favorite national…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The National Park Service says it's giving Maine nearly $280,000 in grants for historic preservation work. Deputy Secretary of the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The National Park Service is providing more than $80,000 to Maine's American Indian tribes to help with historic preservation. The…
-
The price of a lifetime senior pass for U.S. National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands is going up significantly on August 28 from $10 to $80. The…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., Aug. 4 at 10:00 pmSat., Aug. 6 at 11:00 amIt is the dawn of the second century for Acadia National Park and the US…
-
A proposal by the National Park Service to change its rules concerning naming rights in the parks is drawing fire from lawmakers – including members of…
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., June 16 at 10:00 pmSat., June 18 at 11:00 amA treat for the senses — talented filmmaker Jeff Dobbs brings us breathtaking…