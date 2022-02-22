Vehicle reservations go on sale this week for Acadia National Park

Vehicle reservations for one of Acadia National Park's most popular attractions will open this week ahead of the upcoming summer season.

Like last year, the National Park Service will require reservations for visitors driving Cadillac Summit Road between May 25 and Oct. 22.

The first reservations go on sale Friday, Feb. 25th starting at 10 a.m.

The National Park Service sells reservations on a rolling basis. The first 30% of spots are available 90 days before each date, and the park will release the remaining 70% two days before each date.

Reservations cost $6 each. Visitors must have a reservation to drive Cadillac Summit Road, in addition to a park entrance pass.

The National Park Service said the reservation system helped reduce congestion and parking problems at the summit last year.

"With the demands of growing visitation, vehicle reservations will continue to be a useful management tool for improving the visitor experience," Kevin Schneider, Acadia National Park superintendent, said Tuesday in a statement.

Visitors can buy vehicle reservations on Recreation.gov. They're not available for purchase at the park, so visitors must buy them in advance. The National Park Service recommends visitors print a confirmation of their reservation ticket or save a digital copy on their phones, since cell phone service is unreliable at the park.