Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 26, 2017 at 10:00 pm

Sat., October 28, 2017 at 11:00 am

A brand new look at one of America’s favorite national parks. Jack Perkins, former NBC News correspondent and host of A&E’s Biography series, lends his powerful narrative to this hour long tribute to the people who created Acadia National Park and to those who keep and preserve it. The photography of Jeff Dobbs and Bing Miller, who call Acadia home, and the music of John Cooper, will lift your spirits and keep Acadia alive in your heart always.

Acadia Always is produced by Jeff Dobbs of Dobbs Productions.