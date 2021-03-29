© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acadia

  • 8510598307_82eae82d6e_o.jpg
    Maine
    Acadia National Park Closes Due To Social Distancing Concerns
    Nora Flaherty
    ,
    Parks and beaches throughout the state have become even more popular than usual for people looking to get out of the house and combat the isolation of…
  • Autumn Foliage in Acadia National Park
    Over Acadia Autumn
    Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Oct. 24 at 10:30 pm Sat., Oct. 26 at 11:30 am Jeff Dobbs brings us another beautiful scenic birds eye view of Acadia, in…
  • Acadia Always
    Acadia Always
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., October 26, 2017 at 10:00 pmSat., October 28, 2017 at 11:00 amA brand new look at one of America’s favorite national…
  • A still frame from Second Century Stewardship: The Science Beyond the Scenery
    Second Century Stewardship: The Science Beyond the Scenery
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., Aug. 4 at 10:00 pmSat., Aug. 6 at 11:00 amIt is the dawn of the second century for Acadia National Park and the US…
  • "Acadia Sights and Sounds" cover image
    Acadia Sights and Sounds
    Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., June 16 at 10:00 pmSat., June 18 at 11:00 amA treat for the senses — talented filmmaker Jeff Dobbs brings us breathtaking…