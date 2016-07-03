© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Second Century Stewardship: The Science Beyond the Scenery

Published July 3, 2016 at 3:09 PM EDT
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Aug. 4 at 10:00 pm
Sat., Aug. 6 at 11:00 am

It is the dawn of the second century for Acadia National Park and the US National Park Service. At this historic centennial moment, we explore the science beyond they stunning scenery of Acadia National Park to better understand opportunities for wise stewardship of these national treasures to benefit future generations.

Second Century Stewardship: The Science Beyond the Scenery is produced by David Shaw of Black Point Group, LLC.

Acadia, Acadia National Park, NPS, National Park Service, History
