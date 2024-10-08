© 2024 Maine Public

Acadia announces construction contract for workforce housing

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:35 PM EDT
Illustrative layout depicting the entirety of the Harden Farm Housing Campus. Users would enter and exit the campus on a U-Shaped driveway. Two six-bedroom units and two eight-bedroom units will be constructed in Phase 1 of construction. Two six-bedroom units and two eight-bedroom units could be constructed in Phase 2 of construction.
National Park Service photo courtesy of VHB
Illustrative layout depicting the entirety of the Harden Farm Housing Campus. Users would enter and exit the campus on a U-Shaped driveway. Two six-bedroom units and two eight-bedroom units will be constructed in Phase 1 of construction. Two six-bedroom units and two eight-bedroom units could be constructed in Phase 2 of construction.

In the latest effort to address workforce housing shortages, Acadia National Park officials announced the construction of 28 beds at Harden Farms in Bar Harbor.

The location was identified as a potential site for workforce housing back in 1959, and currently has eight bedrooms.

The National Park Service has awarded the nearly $10 million construction contract to King Construction out of Machias.

A second phase of construction is also in the works, which could build an additional 28 beds on site.
Business and Economy Acadia National Park
Kaitlyn Budion
