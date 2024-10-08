Acadia announces construction contract for workforce housing
In the latest effort to address workforce housing shortages, Acadia National Park officials announced the construction of 28 beds at Harden Farms in Bar Harbor.
The location was identified as a potential site for workforce housing back in 1959, and currently has eight bedrooms.
The National Park Service has awarded the nearly $10 million construction contract to King Construction out of Machias.
A second phase of construction is also in the works, which could build an additional 28 beds on site.