New U.S. Census data highlight Maine's strong labor market and low number of uninsured residents

The U.S. Census released data Thursday from the 2024 American Community Survey on labor markets, personal income, health insurance and other factors in Maine and the country.

James Myall, an economist with the Maine Center for Economic Policy, said Maine's strong labor market stood out with median individual earnings increasing 5%.

"Folks who are able to work and able to take advantage of the strong labor market did pretty well," Myall said.

Myall said household incomes kept pace with the nation with respect to inflation. And he said the number of uninsured residents in Maine remains low.

"The number of people without health insurance remained the same in 2024 as in 2023. That number — 5% — is a historic low in Maine," he said. "There are some states that saw increases in the number of people without insurance."

Myall said there's still work to be done in Maine as rental costs are still too high along with the number of Mainers living in poverty.

And he's concerned tariffs could impact Maine's numbers next year.