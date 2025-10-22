Bangor airport sees jump in travelers

The Bangor International Airport is reporting a nearly 20% increase in passengers so far this year, with particularly strong numbers during the summer months.

July and August were up more than 25% compared to last year.

"We've been planning for our growth, but this is sort of that unprecedented growth, that we have never seen to this volume," said Aimee Thibodeau, marketing and business development manager at Bangor International Airport.

The airport is also in the early stages of its capital improvement plan, which includes work on the runways and a redesign of the security checkpoint.

Thibodeau said it's encouraging that the traffic was not impeded by ongoing improvement projects.

"We had runway construction this summer, so there were periods of time where we did have some closures, and to see those numbers increase even through the work that we had to do, in order to keep the runway in top condition, was great to see," she said.

Through August of this year, the airport has seen more than 550,000 passengers, a nearly 20% increase over last year.