Maine summer visitor numbers down slightly, despite fears of broader fallout from Canadian boycott

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Old Orchard Beach in July.
Caty DuDevoir
/
Maine Public
Old Orchard Beach in July.

Fewer Canadians visited Maine this summer, but the drop-off was not as bad as many in the state's hospitality industry had initially feared.

According to a report from the Maine Office of Tourism, Canadians did make up a smaller share of summer visitors this year.

Overall visitor numbers were down 6% this summer, and more than half of that decline is attributed to Canadians who may have been alienated by tariffs and President Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st state.

But the report says the drop-off was not as steep as expected, in part due to a concerted effort by the Mills' administration to welcome Canadian visitors.

In a written statement, Mills thanked Canadian visitors who came to Maine despite "challenging rhetoric from Washington."

The report says overall, visitors spent nearly $5 billion in the state this summer. That's down slightly from last year, and The office says it reflects a national trend of travelers becoming more price-conscious about their vacation spending.
