Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor says it is receiving an increasing number of phone calls from out-of-state visitors who tested for COVID-19…
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with a net increase of 14 additional cases, making a total of 3,737. The…
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says she was successful in amending the appropriations bill for the Department of Homeland Security in a…
Bar Harbor has decided to close its ports to cruise ships for the remainder of the 2020 season as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the country.Town…
For more than a week, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have been encouraging travel around northern New England as a step toward reviving their…
Gov. Janet Mills is allowing campgrounds to reopen this weekend , but some operators say they are not quite ready. “I didn’t feel like jumping right to it…
Maine's restaurant and hotel owners anxiously watched Gov. Janet Mills press conference Thursday, hoping for an indicator of when and how she will start…
Sunday, if you happen to be staying in a hotel, bed and breakfast, campground or other lodging in Maine, noon is going to be check out-time for almost…
One major protocol outlined by health officials in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing. But that, coupled with travel…
A new study from the University of Maine shows that the Maine hospitality industry employed about 59,000 full and part-time workers last year and…