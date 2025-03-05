Canadian prime minister suggests Old Orchard Beach could feel sting of tariff 'trade war' with U.S.

Canada's Prime Minister singled out Maine's Old Orchard Beach this week when talking about how tariffs on his country could affect the U.S. economy.

Justin Trudeau accused President Trump of launching an unnecessary trade war aimed at damaging the Canadian economy. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday — the day the 25% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. kicked in — Trudeau pledged that the country's government will take all steps necessary to protect its citizens and economy.

But Trudeau also said Canadians will respond in their own ways.

"This is a trade war," Trudeau said. "Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry. We're going to choose to not go on vacation in Florida or Old Orchard Beach or wherever."

Trudeau, whose term as prime minister is ending, also predicted that Canadians will avoid buying American products, whenever possible.

"And yeah, we are probably going to keep booing the American anthem," he said, referring to the recent trend during cross-border hockey games and other athletic events. "But let me tell Americans, we're not booing you, we're not booing your teams, we're not booing your players. We are booing a policy that is designed to hurt us. And we're insulted."

Old Orchard has long been a popular vacation destination for some Canadians. According to the Maine Office of Tourism, Canadians accounted for 7% of all visitors to the state last year. And data from three years ago indicate that the typical Canadian tourist reported staying more than four nights.

