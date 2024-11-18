Maine congressional delegation welcomes release of supplemental work visas

Maine's congressional delegation is welcoming a federal decision to release additional temporary work visas.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it would release an additional 64,716 H-2B visas for fiscal year 2025. That's on top of the baseline 66,000 visas mandated by Congress.

The Department said it released the same number of supplemental visas last year.

In a statement, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the decision will provide relief for Maine businesses struggling with a tight labor market.

Dozens of Maine businesses, including many in the tourism sector, rely on the foreign guest worker program to staff seasonal, non-agricultural positions.

According to federal data, more than 27,000 workers were approved for Maine-based employers in 2024.