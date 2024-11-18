© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine congressional delegation welcomes release of supplemental work visas

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 18, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST
The sun sets at Sugarloaf Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine on February 13, 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The sun sets at Sugarloaf Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine on February 13, 2022. Several ski mountains in Maine rely in part on seasonal H-2B workers.

Maine's congressional delegation is welcoming a federal decision to release additional temporary work visas.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it would release an additional 64,716 H-2B visas for fiscal year 2025. That's on top of the baseline 66,000 visas mandated by Congress.

The Department said it released the same number of supplemental visas last year.

In a statement, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the decision will provide relief for Maine businesses struggling with a tight labor market.

Dozens of Maine businesses, including many in the tourism sector, rely on the foreign guest worker program to staff seasonal, non-agricultural positions.

According to federal data, more than 27,000 workers were approved for Maine-based employers in 2024.
Tags
Business and Economy H-2B visasworkforceTourismlabor force
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider