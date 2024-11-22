© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Bar Harbor imposes temporary moratorium on new hotel projects

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST
A sign for Geddy's restaurant in Bar Harbor, Maine on June 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A sign for Geddy's restaurant in Bar Harbor, Maine on June 3, 2024.

Bar Harbor is the latest Maine town to impose a temporary moratorium on new hotels, motels and bed and breakfast projects.

Town councilors voted this week to approve an emergency measure.

"We all know that our town has been experiencing unprecedented growth in every form of transient accommodation: hotels, motels, campgrounds, B&Bs and short term rentals," Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann said. "Visitors are overrunning Acadia National Park and our downtown and our out of town neighborhoods."

Friedmann said there were several projects in the permitting stages that will now be paused.

Proponents of the moratorium said it will give them to time to study the impact that visitor accommodations have on traffic, permanent housing and the town's water, sewer and other infrastructure. The moratorium will be in place for two months, but councilors said they plan to extend it.

The city of Portland recently imposed a temporary moratorium on new hotel development to study its affordable housing and inclusionary zoning measures.
Tags
Business and Economy Bar HarborTourism
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
Cars drive by Longfellow Square in Portland, Maine on Monday, May 13, 2024.
  1. Portland imposes a temporary moratorium on new hotel projects