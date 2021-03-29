-
Bar Harbor has decided to close its ports to cruise ships for the remainder of the 2020 season as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the country.Town…
-
Officials in Bar Harbor are hoping that a new employee housing proposal could help ease the town's year-round housing shortage.Planning Director Michele…
-
The town of Bar Harbor netted more than three times the revenue it had expected from a new seasonal parking program.Town manager Cornell Knight says new…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - A coastal Maine town wants the cruise ship industry to fund local air quality monitoring.Bar Harbor Town Councilor Gary Friedmann…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine- The town council of Bar Harbor is set to vote Tuesday on a lease proposal which would allow ferry service between Bar Harbor and…