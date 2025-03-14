Bar Harbor School Department victimized by cybercriminals

The Bar Harbor School Superintendent said the district was the target of cybercriminals who diverted more than a million dollars in school department funds intended to pay a contractor into a fraudulent account.

In a statement, Superintendent Mike Zboray said a fraudulent request to change bank account information in January was processed by school staff.

MDIRSS Mount Desert Island Regional School System

Wright-Ryan Construction submitted a legitimate bill in February for $1,066,754 for the Bar Harbor School construction project, and the funds went into the fraudulent account.

The account that received the funds has been frozen, the funds have been secured, and they are working to recover the money, according to Zboray's statement.

He said financial procedures with the department's cybersecurity team have reinforced safeguards, and accounts payable staff across the district will receive advanced training on security awareness.

A release from the Bar Harbor Town Clerk said financial institutions have also secured Town bank accounts and are reviewing protocols to strengthen safeguards.

The FBI is now leading the investigation.