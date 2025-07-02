Business court dismisses lawsuit against Bar Harbor

The Maine Business and Consumer Court has dismissed a lawsuit from Bar Harbor resident Charles Sidman, asking to be more involved in a local code enforcement appeal.

Last year, the Bar Harbor Board of Appeals was deciding on an appeal from a pier owner, over a code violation for continuing to disembark cruise ship passengers. Sidman wanted to be able to present evidence against the pier owner.

The appeals board denied Sidman's reques, prompting him to file the lawsuit. But the board ultimately agreed with him, and ruled against the pier owner. So the court found he did not have standing for the lawsuit.