Acadia will stay (mostly) open during government shutdown

Acadia National Park will remain partially open, following orders from the National Park Service to keep parks as accessible as possible.

But visitors will still see some differences, said Eric Stiles, president and CEO of Friends of Acadia. The Hulls Cove Visitor Center and other federal buildings will be closed, and staff won't be present to answer questions.

Ranger programs, family programming and school trips will be canceled. And Cadillac Mountain is closed to vehicles, because the reservation system is not operating.

"We actively encourage people to come prepared, do your homework," Stiles said. "Be responsible visitor, engage in leave no trace practices and principles to try and ensure that you have a lighter footprint on this amazing national park."

Stiles said some facilities in the park that are not run by the park service will remain open, including Jordan Pond House and Wildwood Stables. The Island Explorer bus system will also continue to run.

Another major change is that the park won't be able to collect entrance fees from visitors. And Stiles said that is money the park won't get back even after the government shutdown ends.

"80% of those fees are reinvested in the park," he said. "That is, people that are coming here, that are paying for the experience are also 80 cents on the dollar is going right back into Acadia National Park."

Last October, Acadia collected roughly $1.5 million in entrance fees. And Stiles said that's funding the park can't afford to lose this year.

He said whether park employees are furloughed or remain on the job because they're considered essential, he doesn't like knowing anyone is going without a paycheck.

"It's just unfair," Stiles said. "It's fundamentally unfair. People that serve their country deserve better. The visitors to national parks deserve better. The local businesses that are so important to that visitor experience deserve better."

The park is a major economic driver for Bar Harbor and surrounding communities. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses rely on Acadia visitors. Stiles encouraged people to continue to support local businesses, and be patient with the few park staff who are still present.