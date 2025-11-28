Economic uncertainty not expected to deter Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday shoppers are expected to show up online and in person today.

Erin Percival Carter, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Maine, said in times of economic uncertainty, consumers will adjust spending, but not always in expected ways.

She said people often focus on spending money on smaller, more affordable luxuries, in what's called the lipstick effect.

"It's like a small luxury where you still feel like you're treating yourself," she said. "The price point is not outrageous, and with lipstick in particular, that's a purchase that not only is it a treat to yourself, but you have the signaling benefit of other people will see you using or consuming that thing."

Percival Carter said shoppers are generally aware of stores raising prices in November, ahead of Black Friday sales. But it's harder to pinpoint this year, she said, because inflation, tariffs and supply chain issues are affecting the prices of many items.

And that might push people to buy now, rather than wait for a later date when goods might be more expensive or harder to get.

"And so because people are worried that they may not have access to something because of those kinds of factors that are out of their control, they might feel a little bit more pressure to purchase if they're if they're given the opportunity," she said.

Percival Carter said her advice for shoppers is if you weren't interested in something at full price two days ago, then it might not be the best use of your money now, even on sale.