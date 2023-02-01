© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
Climate Desk

This January was the warmest on record in Portland

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published February 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
portland from above.jpg
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Portland, Maine from above on Dec. 26, 2022.

Before the impending cold snap, the big weather story was winter's slow arrival in Maine.

National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Baron crunched the numbers from a weather monitoring station in Portland. He says the average January temperature was 31.7 degrees.

"January was actually the warmest January on record at a climate site in Portland," Baron says. "The previous average warm temperature was 30.4 degrees back in 2002, and we've broken that."

Baron says in the wake of the frigid blast on Friday and Saturday, when temperatures in Portland are forecast to drop to 12 below zero, he expects the thermometer to return to normal, or even mild readings.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
