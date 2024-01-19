Maine Climate Council to hold special meeting next week to discuss extreme storms

Gov. Janet Mills has called a special meeting of the Maine Climate Council next Tuesday to review the impact of recent storms and plan for future ones.

The council consists of scientists, citizens, and state and local officials. During the meeting they'll hear from frontline agencies that responded to the storms as well as from affected communities. The council will then devise strategies to increase Maine's resiliency to future storms, and will consider strategies used in other states.

The strategies will be included in Maine's updated climate plan, which must be presented to the Governor and the legislature by Dec. 1.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the University of Maine Augusta in the Fireplace Lounge at the Randall Student Center. Members of the public are encouraged to attend by Zoom. A link to register is here.

