The Maine Climate Council has voted to adopt recommendations for the state’s Climate Action Plan. The document is meant to guide the state toward reaching…
Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced efforts to bar a class of chemicals used in refrigerators and air conditioning that are a growing…
Government scientists told the state's climate council Wednesday that Maine has been reducing its overall emissions of climate-warming pollution over the…
After getting several Maine towns to agree to address climate change, student activists are now calling on the state to declare a "climate emergency."At a…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' Climate Council met for the first time Thursday in Hallowell.The Council is made up of scientists, policy-makers and an array…