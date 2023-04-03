EPA awards Maine $3 million in funds to cut pollution that contributes to climate change

The EPA on Monday announced that Maine will receive $3 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act for cutting pollution that contributes to climate change.

Hannah Pingree, director of the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, said Maine will use the funding to update the Maine Won't Wait climate plan.

"Maine will spend time thinking about how to go deeper on its climate plans," Pingree said. "Whether it's reducing emission in transportation or in our buildings, we'll work on those plans, and then those plans will allow us to apply for implementation funds."

Later this year, EPA will announce a competition for $4.6 billion in funding to implement the initiatives included in this and similar plans nationwide.

