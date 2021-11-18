Climate Driven

-
Students said not enough has been done in recent years to move the system’s investments away from fossil fuels, particularly in light of recent commitments at the state and international level to address climate change.
-
A mid-sized project in York County that's part of the state's new "community solar" program is just about to go live.
-
Feds should raise price of carbon to address climate crisis, says Maine lawmaker who went to GlasgowSpeaking from Scotland, Blume told Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz that she attended the conference to show how states like Maine can take meaningful action. And over the past few days, she says she's also been struck by what she's seen and heard.
-
Maine U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree is part of a delegation of 20 House members visiting the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow.
-
The impacts of climate change on severe weather in Maine—and what it means for the future
-
At Maine Public, we're using the moment to launch a deep dive series on climate change that will involve the entire news team for the next year and beyond. All Things Considered Host Jennifer Mitchell spoke with Maine Public's news director, Mark Simpson, and deputy news director, Susan Sharon, about the series.
-
Leaders from around the globe are converging on Glasgow, Scotland for what has been billed as the most consequential U.N. climate summit in years. While much of the discussion at COP26 will be about worldwide or country-specific emissions levels, what emerges will shape policy decisions at the local level.