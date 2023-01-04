© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

State hires new leader to support communities, shellfish harvesters as they confront climate change

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
clams in tray_clam lab.jpg
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A group of young softshell clams that grew in nursery trays floating in the harbor in Gouldsboro, Maine from July to mid-November as part of a local effort to revitalize the fishery.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has hired Meredith White to lead the Nearshore Marine Resources Program, which was formally known as the Shellfish Management Program. The program will support communities and shellfish harvesters as they confront climate change in Maine waters.

White says her first priority will be working with municipalities to help manage soft-shell clams, which are not doing well in many areas.

"Populations are generally declining due to many different factors," White says, "many of which are directly or indirectly related to climate change."

White says she hopes to better understand how climate is affecting soft-shell clams, and how to adapt local clam management to changing conditions.

White will also gather long-term data on species abundance in inter-tidal ecosystems, and lead research on marine worms, blue mussels, and wild harvested seaweed.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors Climate DrivenMaine fisheries
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter