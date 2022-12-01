Mills announces funding for climate resilience and green energy jobs

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday announced new funding for climate initiatives around the state. The announcement came on the second anniversary of the state's Maine Won't Wait climate plan.

Mills said she is investing in two initiatives to advance the state climate plan.

The first will dedicate nearly $3 million to help municipalities and tribal governments reduce carbon emissions and bolster resilience to the effects of climate change.

"Secondly, I'm investing another $2.5 million from my Maine jobs and recovery plan in workforce grants to nine organizations in Maine as part of our clean energy partnership," Mills said. "The clean energy partnership supports the development of good paying clean energy jobs."

Also Thursday, the Maine Climate Council released its annual report tracking progress on the state climate plan. And it launched an online dashboard displaying the state's progress in installing heat pumps, weatherizing homes, registering electric vehicles, and other climate friendly initiatives.

