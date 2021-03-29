-
After more than a year of work by hundreds of Mainers, Gov. Janet Mills’ Climate Council released a roadmap on Tuesday for the state’s efforts to stall…
-
Anticipating the growing effects of climate change, the cities of Portland and South Portland have created what is being called a Joint Climate Action and…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon visited a South Portland solar power company Friday to unveil a broad set of climate policy goals she would…
-
A nonprofit tech company has released a powerful online tool for analyzing a property’s flood risks now and into the future.First Street Foundation’s…
-
Atmospheric and oceanographic scientists are just as concerned as anyone about helping their friends and family, the nation and the world make it through…
-
Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a Topsham-based conservation organization, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the completion of a six-year campaign to…
-
The threat of climate change is forcing Maine to contemplate a future that relies increasingly on electricity: electricity to heat homes and cool them and…
-
Government scientists told the state's climate council Wednesday that Maine has been reducing its overall emissions of climate-warming pollution over the…
-
Last year's data collected by the agencies is the latest confirmation that the Earth is steadily getting hotter. The planet is now almost 1 degree Celsius warmer than it was in the mid-20th century.
-
A coalition of a dozen states released a draft agreement on Tuesday for a cap-and-trade program supporters say could drive down greenhouse gas emissions…