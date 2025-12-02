Maine Climate Council pledges commitment to meeting 2030 goals

Maine has made measurable progress towards its 2030 climate goals but leaders of the state's climate council acknowledge advancing its action plan could be challenging under the Trump administration.

"Addressing climate change is a marathon," said council co-chair and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim at a council meeting in Augusta Monday.

"It takes long term commitment, perseverance and steady effort to achieve the kind of change we envision in our climate action plan," Loyzim added.

Maine's first climate action plan in 2020 set out 10-year goals to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and make communities more resilient to stronger storms, floods and other climate-driven weather events.

While the state has made strides, including reaching 55% renewable energy usage last year, it is still less than halfway to meeting some of its goals according to a year-end report from the council.

As of the end of the 2025 fiscal year, there were fewer than 20,500 electric vehicles on the road — just 13% of the goal of 150,000 such cars and trucks by 2030.

Meanwhile, it is also lagging behind in home weatherization for low income families — Maine is only 42% to its goal of improving insulation and efficiency in 10,000 such homes.

Reaching those goals on time could become more challenging under the Trump presidency, which has been hostile to climate action and eliminated funding and tax benefits that could help Maine's efforts.

Despite new hurdles, Loyzim said the state was not going to stop pursuing its goals.

"Even in a year with strong headwinds we are still making steady progress and remain committed to protecting the Maine that we love," Loyzim told the council.

