Colby College to open new facility to study economic, climate concerns facing Maine

Colby College is announcing its new Center for Resilience and Economic Impact in Port Clyde.

Colby President David Greene said the initiative was inspired by the numerous challenges Maine towns have had to face in recent years, such as businesses closing down, destruction from storms, and the pandemic.

"How do we prepare for those in advance and to make sure that our towns and communities can be as strong as they can be, that they can adapt to whatever is coming at them and be able to be thriving in the years ahead?" Greene asked.

Greene said the initiative aims to bring together researchers, community members and stakeholders from many disciplines.

"What you're going to see in the center is a really active research site and a community site where people are going to be coming together to solve problems and to think about the challenges that so many towns in Maine are facing right now, around resilience from different types of things that happen," he said.

Colby established the center, the first of its kind, in part with a gift from Port Clyde-based NorthLight Foundation. Additional research will be done on Colby’s Island Campus on Allen and Benner islands in Muscongus Bay. Colby officials did not offer specifics on staffing numbers or building plans for the new facility. Official operations for the program will begin next year.

