Maine offers EV rebates as federal incentives lapse

Federal tax breaks for electric vehicles expired on Sept. 30, but some Maine customers can still access incentives to make an EV purchase.

A tax credit of up to $7,500 available to some electric vehicle consumers was cut by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers in their signature "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" signed into law this summer.

But Efficiency Maine still offers incentives to buy electric vehicles. Low- and middle-income individuals, businesses and non-profits and governments can apply for a rebate of up to $7,500 for a new or used EV, according to the agency.

It also offers a steep discount on home chargers that power up car batteries during off-peak hours of electric use.

Efficiency Maine has budgeted $2.4 million for EV incentives in 2026 according to spokesperson Daniel Maxton. The agency nearly ran out of money for electric vehicle incentives amid surging demand last year.

Maine's climate action plan calls to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by putting 150,000 electric and plug-in hybrid cars and trucks on the road by 2030.

About 19,500 such vehicles were registered in Maine as of the end of July, according to data from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.