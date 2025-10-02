Maine risks drought extending into winter

Maine's drought is so severe that the state will need far above average rainfall in the next few months to improve conditions before winter sets in, according to a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

"A six inch event is not going to cut it, we need multiple events over time," Sarah Jamison told members of the state's Drought Task Force on Thursday.

"But we have to pay attention to that window, we have to make sure we get that precipitation before the window closes and before the ground freezes," Jamison added.

The entire state of Maine is at least abnormally dry, but the southern half is either in severe or extreme drought. Those conditions can damage crops, cause wells to run dry, and increase the risk of wildfires according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

October and November are typically the wettest months of the year in Maine, with 4-5 inches of rainfall in each month, Jamison said.

But the state needs to get far more rain than that to get over the current drought, she added. That means the state really needs at least 19.5 inches — and soon.

Once the ground freezes, it cannot absorb water so drought conditions are capped until spring, according to Jamison.

Getting that amount of rain "between now and when the ground freezes is kind of a big hurdle and if we don’t manage to overcome that we need to start thinking about whether this is here for the long haul," Jamison said.