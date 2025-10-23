Despite recent rain, drought continues to spread statewide

Despite this week's rainfall, the entire state of Maine is now experiencing some drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report . Around 93% of the state has been impacted by severe drought conditions, up from 73% last week.

Senior service hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the national weather service in Gray said the four inches or so of rain was a good first step — but that Maine will need another 10 to 12 inches before winter to get fully out of the woods.

That’s because, during a drought, the ground hardens as it dries up. So, it takes more rain than usual to penetrate the tough soil.

Jamison said the state received on average four inches of rain this past week. And she notes there is more rain in the forecast for November.

"Think of it as one stair step on our way out of drought. And if we can keep building those up with one inch, two inch rain events, that's going to gradually get us out of these drought conditions."

But Maine will need to see 150% more rainfall than usual before the ground freezes to emerge from drought conditions before spring, she said.

"If you have a dug well and you're impacted by, you know, groundwater deficits, then yes, that clock is ticking, because once that ground freezes, then it doesn't matter how much snow we get, that water is not going to recharge your ground well," said Jamison.

Hundreds of households have reported their wells running dry, compared to just a couple dozen of households last year. About half of Maine households get their water from a private well.

Homeowners should report it to the state if their well is running dry, said the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

While snow won’t be able to penetrate frozen earth to replenish groundwater sources, it will help address other aspects of the drought over the winter, such as helping to refill lakes, streams and reservoirs.

Other than noticing the low water level in rivers, or all these sunny fall days we’ve been having, it can be difficult to notice Maine is in a drought, unless your well has started to run dry or it affects your livelihood, Jamison said.

“Maine does not fit the Hollywood expectation of a drought,” she said. “We are nothing like what they have out in Arizona and California and out west, because Maine has a lot of water. Even in an extreme drought, you drive around, you see lakes, you see a lot of water in the region, and that's why you are not going to see the highest level of drought categorized in our region. We are not completely barren of water, but that does not mean we are without impact.”

Impacts like high fire warning, damage to crops, and more broadly, threats to our entire ecosystem.

