Police apprehend 3 teenagers who escaped from Long Creek

Three teens who escaped from the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland on Friday afternoon are back in the custody of the Maine Department of Corrections.

They were located in Saco Friday night and apprehended by Saco police and the MDOC.

It's unclear how the teens — two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old — escaped around 12:30 p.m. Friday, but in a press release the MDOC said it had identified the method and secured the facility.

This is the second escape from Long Creek in less than a month.

In July, a 14-year-old boy went missing for several hours before being caught.