Monthly ICE arrests dipped in Maine in July, but remain elevated compared to last year

Following a national trend, ICE arrests dipped in Maine in July as compared to the previous month. But arrest rates are still far higher than last year.

ICE arrested 27 people in Maine through late July, about 20% fewer than in June.

That's according to the Deportation Data Project, which has been regularly publishing government statistics obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Despite the month-to-month decrease, the rate of ICE arrests in Maine in July was double last year's daily average.

Of those arrested in July, only about 15% had criminal convictions. The rest had either pending charges or other alleged immigration violations.

Meanwhile, monthly Border Patrol arrests in Maine have also fallen from a peak in April. But those numbers also remain elevated as compared to previous years.