Judge orders release of Ecuadorian man arrested by Border Patrol in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
An Ecuadorian man arrested earlier this summer in Maine has been released from ICE detention, following a judge's order.

Edgar Vicente Bermeo Sicha arrived at the U.S. southern border in 2024, fleeing persecution in Ecuador. According to court records, he presented himself to border agents and was eventually released into the country, pending a court date.

But on July 28 of this year, he was arrested by Border Patrol agents while travelling to a jobsite in Maine. He was later transferred to ICE custody in Texas.

On Friday, a federal judge in Maine ruled the government had not provided adequate opportunity for Bermeo Sicha to challenge its decision to re-detain him, a violation of his 5th Amendment right to due process, and ordered his release.

He was released the next day, according to court filings from government lawyers.
