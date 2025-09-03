No charges filed after ambulance kills Van Buren 8-year-old

Police say the Aroostook County district attorney's office is not expected to file charges against an ambulance driver who struck and killed an 8-year-old girl in Van Buren last week.

Emma Cormier was crossing Main Street when she was hit. The driver, 46-year-old Amanda Skidgel, was not responding to an emergency at the time.

Cormier died despite EMS workers attempt at treating her on the spot.

According to a state police spokesperson, the DA's office determined that there was no negligence on Skidgel's part.

The Bangor Daily News reported the Van Buren community mourned Cormier by lowering flags to half-mast and providing mental health resources to area students.

A fundraiser for Cormier's family has more than 300 donors and is less than $1,500 away from reaching its $30,000 goal.

"Emma brought so much joy and light into the lives of everyone who knew her," organizer Mckayla Soucy wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Her infectious laughter, bright smile, and beautiful spirit radiated warmth and love. Her kindness and compassion were evident in how she cared for others. Though her time here with us was too brief, the impact she made will forever be felt."