Handler for Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, faces animal cruelty charge following dog's death

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab served as the state's first comfort dog.
Maine Department of Public Safety
The handler of Baxter, the state's first comfort dog that died in an overheated state vehicle in May has been charged with animal cruelty.

In a statement issued Friday, the Maine Department of Public Safety says that Brodie Hinckley has been charged for allegedly leaving Baxter in a state vehicle outside the Bangor Regional Communications Center on a warm day. The vehicle, which was left running, malfunctioned, shutting down the air conditioning system.

Baxter was a 3-year-old chocolate Lab whose mission was to comfort first-line responders in Maine’s three emergency communication centers.

An investigation into the dog's death by the Animal Welfare Program of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry lead the Penobscot County District Attorney to issue a civil summons for animal cruelty to Hinckley, who is on administrative leave as the state's emergency communications director.

A court date has been set for Nov. 6.
