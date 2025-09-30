Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

Greene man pleads guilty to illegally trafficking whale and bird parts

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT

A man from Greene pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday to illegally trafficking whale and bird parts he imported from Eastern Europe and sold online to buyers across the country.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sergey Bachkovsky imported and sold items such as whale teeth and ear bones, and a hawk carcass, and forfeited other items he planned to sell — including bear teeth, whale vertebrae, and feathers and wings from birds of prey.

According to the release, these activities violate U.S. wildlife trafficking law, the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Bachkovsky hasn't been sentenced yet, but faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the illegal activity.
Tags
Courts and Crime Whalebirds
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks