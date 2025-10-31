Maine mother wins $25 million wrongful death lawsuit

A Cumberland County jury has sided with a Maine woman, who alleged that a midcoast-area health facility was negligent in their treatment of her teenage daughter, and partially responsible for her death.

In her wrongful death lawsuit, Lyndsey Sutherland alleged that doctors at Mid Coast Medical Group were aware that her daughter, Jasmine Vincent, had concerning symptoms, but failed to diagnose a treatable form of cancer.

Meryl Poulin, one of Sutherland's attorneys, said doctors should have ordered X-rays and tests that would have revealed that Vincent had a life-threatening condition.

"If they fail to meet basic standards, if they blow through the stop sign in an examination room, they need to be held accountable," she said. "That was the argument we made to the jury, and I think the jury understood that."

The jury awarded Sutherland $25 million in damages. Her attorney, Poulin said she hopes the verdict will bring Sutherland peace and closure.

"I also hope that it will send a clear message that Maine juries are willing to hold medical providers accountable, when they fail to meet minimum standards of care," Poulin said.

An attorney representing Mid Coast Medical Group declined comment for this story.