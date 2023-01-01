Ed Deci and the Monhegan Museum: A Love Story

The Monhegan Island Museum has artifacts going back 5000 years and art going back 160 years. This combination of artists and fishermen is unique and inspired by Ed Deci, with the support of the islanders, to create a world-class museum. How he did it is told by Ed, Jamie Wyeth, Jenn Pye, and Linda Bean.

This film was produced by Paul Goldsmith and the Monhegan Museum of Art and History.