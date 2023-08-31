© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
Education

Maine community colleges report another big jump in fall enrollment

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Gov. Janet Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.

Maine's community colleges are reporting another big boost in enrollment this fall.

The community college system announced Thursday that early fall enrollment is up 18% across the state. That follows a 12% increase last fall — the first in which certain Maine high school graduates could receive two free years of tuition and fees.

The state expanded the program to the classes of 2024 and 2025 earlier this year.

The system says enrollment was also boosted by the rollback of some pandemic restrictions, and by the expansion of nursing programs by 200 seats.

Meanwhile, the University of Maine System is reporting an enrollment decline of about 2% this fall.

Education
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg