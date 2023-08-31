Maine community colleges report another big jump in fall enrollment

Maine's community colleges are reporting another big boost in enrollment this fall.

The community college system announced Thursday that early fall enrollment is up 18% across the state. That follows a 12% increase last fall — the first in which certain Maine high school graduates could receive two free years of tuition and fees.

The state expanded the program to the classes of 2024 and 2025 earlier this year.

The system says enrollment was also boosted by the rollback of some pandemic restrictions, and by the expansion of nursing programs by 200 seats.

Meanwhile, the University of Maine System is reporting an enrollment decline of about 2% this fall.

