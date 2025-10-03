Bangor Studio/Membership Department
SMCC formally recognizes new Turning Point USA chapter

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

The Southern Maine Community College Student Senate voted Thursday to create a new chapter of Turning Point USA, the group founded by conservative political activist Charlie Kirk who was killed last month.

Dean of Student Affairs Jason Soucier says the new chapter of the conservative Christian activist network met the school's criteria for student group recognition.

In an email, he told Maine Public that several students voiced concerns about the group at the meeting on Thursday, and "the college takes these concerns seriously and remains committed to balancing First Amendment rights to free speech with the safety of our community."

The University of Maine-Orono is also home to a Turning Point USA chapter, but it's not officially recognized by the school.
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
