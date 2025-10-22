Fall enrollment is up 3% across the Maine Community College System. But both Northern and Washington County community colleges saw enrollment declines of nearly 10%.

Enrollment across the system is up due to large increases at York County, Central, and Southern Maine community colleges. But all other colleges in the system saw declines over last year.

System officials say enrollment has increased 20% since fall 2019.

These data include the last class of Maine high schoolers eligible for the Free Community College program that did not make it into the legislature's final budget last spring.