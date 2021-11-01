© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

In 2nd pandemic season, ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Valley fog builds below a chairlift on the slopes at Shawnee Peak, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Bridgton, Maine. Ski areas in Maine have been implementing modifications to meet state COVID-19 safety protocols. Among the changes at Shawnee Peak will be new sheltered outdoor food service and extended dining capacity. Alpine skiing in Maine has an estimated economic impact of $1 billion annually, according to the Ski Maine Association.

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted.

But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place.

What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic. The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and as many mask requirements outdoors.

Associated Press
