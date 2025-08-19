Large white shark spotted off of Ogunquit Beach Tuesday morning

A 6-to-8-foot white shark was reported about 200 yards off Ogunquit's Little Beach near the mouth of the river Tuesday morning, prompting lifeguards to post the cautionary yellow flag.

Officials continue to monitor the area for any additional activity and ask that beachgoers follow posted advisories and check in with lifeguards with any questions.

On Monday, August 11 a large white shark was spotted near Scarborough Beach State Park and Higgins Beach. Another shark siting happened August 12th off Pine Point Beach.

