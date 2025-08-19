Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Large white shark spotted off of Ogunquit Beach Tuesday morning

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
Ogunquit lifeguards are flying the yellow flag out of an abundance of caution after a large white shark was spotted 200 yards offshore.
Ogunquit Fire Department
A 6-to-8-foot white shark was reported about 200 yards off Ogunquit's Little Beach near the mouth of the river Tuesday morning, prompting lifeguards to post the cautionary yellow flag.

Officials continue to monitor the area for any additional activity and ask that beachgoers follow posted advisories and check in with lifeguards with any questions.

On Monday, August 11 a large white shark was spotted near Scarborough Beach State Park and Higgins Beach. Another shark siting happened August 12th off Pine Point Beach.
