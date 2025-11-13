New report finds benefits in modifying Union River dams

A new study on two Ellsworth-area dams finds there would be significant economic benefits to modifying dam operations, even with a potential loss of hydroelectric power.

The study - commissioned by the non-profit 'Heart of Ellsworth' and several conservation groups- focuses on the Ellsworth Dam and the Graham Lake Dam, both on the Union River.

Austin Schuver is the director of land protection for the land trust Frenchman Bay Conservancy, one of the groups behind the study.

"None of us were around 120 years ago to actually know what the river was like when it when it had more fish in it, when it had better wall water quality," he said. "We haven't seen that in such a long time, but having some data to help us understand what that potential future could be like, I think is going to be really helpful moving forward."

According to the report, removing the Ellsworth Dam or adjusting operations at both dams would bring benefits to the Ellsworth area including improvements to water quality, property values, commercial fishing and more.

Schuver said the goal of the study was to help the community understand if there are benefits to changing dam operations.

"And I think the answer from the study was the benefits are potentially huge, and so we want to make sure that that those regulatory bodies are kind of looking out for this public aspect of the operations," he said.

In a statement, Black Bear Hydro Partners, which owns the dams, said the study results are fundamentally flawed and show a lack of understanding of the river watershed and the Ellsworth Dam hydroelectric project.