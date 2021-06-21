© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine Ranked Among Top States In Nation For Child Well-Being

Maine Public | By Grace Laverriere
Published June 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
bdn_poor_kids_educ_mon.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press

A status report released Monday ranks Maine among the top states in the nation for the well-being of children.

The Kids Count Data Book is released annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Maine 11th overall. It also concludes that policymakers must continue to offer relief to struggling families hurt by the pandemic.

The Maine Children's Alliance says based on the report, governments should prioritize public education, support for families and communities of color.

Health
Grace Laverriere
Grace is the 2021 Jim Dowe Public Media Intern.
See stories by Grace Laverriere