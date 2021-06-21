Maine Ranked Among Top States In Nation For Child Well-Being
A status report released Monday ranks Maine among the top states in the nation for the well-being of children.
The Kids Count Data Book is released annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Maine 11th overall. It also concludes that policymakers must continue to offer relief to struggling families hurt by the pandemic.
The Maine Children's Alliance says based on the report, governments should prioritize public education, support for families and communities of color.