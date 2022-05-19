Maine COVID hospitalizations climb slightly to 228 on Thursday
Maine hospitals have recorded a small increase in COVID patients today, from 225 to 228. But they also report three fewer people needing intensive care and just two COVID patients in the state are on ventilators.
The Maine CDC today announced 791 more cases of coronavirus infection, slightly fewer than yesterday. The numbers don't include at-home test results, so the number of Mainers becoming infected might be higher.
There were no reports of additional deaths.