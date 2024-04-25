New federal standards will bring changes to Maine's school meals by 2027

Some school nutrition directors in Maine say they're supportive of new federal standards for school meals.

The guidelines require schools to limit added sugars to less than 10% of weekly calories, and also make reductions in sodium.

Jeanne Reilly, director for RSU-14 Windham Raymond Schools and a committee member representing New England for the School Nutrition Association, says it's important that the new requirements will be gradually phased in by the fall of 2027.

"We need to make sure that not only does the food taste good, and we need to make sure that it's well received by students and consumed by students," she says.

Reilly says that will also give food manufacturers time to make adjustments to meet the school nutrition requirements.

Denise Tapley Proctor, food service director RSU 89 Katahdin schools, says she supports the new standards.

"I'm excited on the limits they're putting on. I think it makes us do more scratch cooking and more homemade stuff so the kids get to experience that," she says.

Proctor says a potential challenge will be the need to hire more staff. But she says she's hopeful that the new standards will boost attention to and appreciation for school nutrition.