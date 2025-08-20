Amid anti-sunscreen movement, Maine dermatologists urge people not to discontinue use

Maine dermatologists are warning against an anti-sunscreen movement on social media.

A concern about chemicals in sunscreen has led some people to stop using it in favor of alternatives such as beef tallow or to just gradually expose skin.

But MaineHealth dermatologist Tom Bander says no study has found that sunscreen harms humans. And he says tanned skin doesn't counteract the significant risk from UV damage that can lead to skin cancer.

"So the more time you spend out in the sun even with a little bit of protection from your own skin pales in comparison to the amount of damage you're doing by the increased UV radiation," he says.

For those who prefer not to use chemical sunscreen, Bander recommends mineral sunscreen and wearing UPF clothing to cover the skin.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the country.