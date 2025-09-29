Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

Maine physicians encourage families to consult with providers about newly approved drug for autism

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT

The Food and Drug Administration last week approved the drug leucovorin to treat autism. But the approval was made without a formal review, and some behavioral health physicians in Maine are cautioning families that more research is needed to know whether it's effective.

Melissa Bowker-Kinley of MaineHealth Behavioral Health encourages parents to consult with providers "so that they can get personalized recommendations for their individual child/young adult, and be able to kind of weigh pros and cons and have a meaningful discussion," she said.

President Trump last week also discouraged the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, citing a link to autism. Bowker-Kinley said research has not found a direct link. She says autism is caused by a complex mix of genetic and environmental risk factors, and rarely a single cause.
Tags
Health autism
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight