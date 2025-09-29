Maine physicians encourage families to consult with providers about newly approved drug for autism
The Food and Drug Administration last week approved the drug leucovorin to treat autism. But the approval was made without a formal review, and some behavioral health physicians in Maine are cautioning families that more research is needed to know whether it's effective.
Melissa Bowker-Kinley of MaineHealth Behavioral Health encourages parents to consult with providers "so that they can get personalized recommendations for their individual child/young adult, and be able to kind of weigh pros and cons and have a meaningful discussion," she said.
President Trump last week also discouraged the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, citing a link to autism. Bowker-Kinley said research has not found a direct link. She says autism is caused by a complex mix of genetic and environmental risk factors, and rarely a single cause.